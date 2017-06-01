TAHINI FUDGE – Portable snacks that fit in a skin-beautifying diet

INGREDIENTS

½ cup tahini

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsps melted coconut oil

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix to thoroughly combine.

Spoon into a silicone candy mold and place in the freezer for 30 minutes to harden.

Pop the bites out of the mold and store in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

FACTS per serving

Servings: 12

Calories: 126

Fat: 10.4 g

Carbohydrates: 6.3 g

Sugar: 4.4 g

Fiber: 1 g

Protein: 1.9 g

Tahini is an excellent source of calcium, manganese and the amino acid methionine. It is a source of healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Its relatively high levels of calcium and protein make it a useful addition to plant-based diets when eaten in its unroasted form. Compared to peanut butter, tahini has higher levels of fiber and calcium and lower levels of sugar and saturated fats.

Recipe by 24 Carrot Life