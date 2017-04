Parents, you’re invited to bring along your 5 to 10 year olds, dressed as one of their Superheroes or one of their favourite characters from a video game, to a photo shoot, in aid of the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust.

With the aim to have fun, all Heroes and Characters should assemble on Saturday 22nd April by 2.45pm in Casemates, beside “Café Solo”. The photos will appearing in next year’s Calendar.