SUMMER FUN FOR DOLPHIN’S YOUTH CLUB

It’s been a fun-filled start to the summer season as members hosted an inter-club BBQ at their premises where over 60 members from the other youth clubs attended. The week ended with a two night residential stay in Tarifa for a group of 10 club users who earned their place on the trip through their good behaviour and participation throughout the year.

Over the summer holidays, Dolphin’s Youth club will open every Wednesday evening and some Thursdays from 6:30pm – 9:30pm plus there will be other opportunities for fun activities available over the summer. Contact Sarah Wadsworth on 20041948 or email sarah.wadsworth@gibraltar.gov.gi for more information.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.