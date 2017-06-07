STRENGTHENING COOPERATION BETWEEN THE GOVERNMENT AND THE CROSSFRONTIER GROUP

This memorandum of understanding is entered into on the 7th day of June 2017 between Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Cross-Frontier Group with the common aim of facilitating and promoting growth in the economies of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. Through this Memorandum, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Cross-Frontier Group set out the advantages that Gibraltar offers the Campo de Gibraltar and vice versa. The positive economic impact on both areas could be greater and generate much more wealth.

2. The aim of this document is to establish a commitment to cooperation, and collaboration, to ensure a fluid border, develop economic potential and improve employment opportunities on both sides of the border.

3. Both signatories undertake to work together and share resources of benefit to their respective organisations and the general public on both sides of the border and providing that there is no conflict of interest.

4. FORMS OF COOPERATION

Both parties will be able to promote collaboration as set out in the introduction of this Memorandum through the following areas of cooperation.

Information Exchange.

Development of joint projects and activities in support thereof.

Exchange of experts, human resources and materials

Organization of workshops, conferences and seminars covering the areas of cooperation.

Use of facilities and educational resources for training.

Maintaining and improving the movement of people across the border.

Maintaining and improving the movement of vehicles and goods across the border and creating a legal framework to achieve this.

Maintaining and creating new employment.

Stimulating demand for goods and services in the various business sectors.

Offering facilities, information and assistance to local businesses in Gibraltar and the Campo the Gibraltar to establish themselves on either side of the border.

Promote the creation of a tax zone in La Línea de la Concepción allowing Gibraltar based companies the opportunity to set up operations, as a source of job creation for the entire Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar.

Research other areas of business development and cooperation on both sides of the border.

5. A subcommittee, the composition of which will be agreed by both parties, will be responsible for coordinating specific activities between the signatories of this Memorandum and whereby the members of this subcommittee could receive the support of external Agencies that do not form part of this MOU.

6. All signatories are obliged to treat all matters discussed with the utmost confidentiality and the media shall only be informed of any agreements or areas of cooperation once this has been agreed by all the signatories.

7. This Memorandum will come into effect on the day that it is signed and will be valid for a period of three years. It will be automatically renewed for equal periods of time, unless either party expresses otherwise, in which case’ the party terminating the Agreement would be required to write directly to the other party informing it of its decision.

8. This Memorandum may be amended by mutual agreement of the parties in writing stating the effective date of the amendments.

9. This Memorandum is free of any other separate agreements entered into by either party, be that between the members of the Cross-Frontier Group or by HM Government of Gibraltar. It is also free of any political affiliations be they independent or collective.

10. The early termination of this Agreement will not affect any separate activities that may have been agreed to, formally, during the course of the Agreement.

Signed in Gibraltar on 7th of June, 2017

HM GOVERNMENT OF GIBRALTAR: CHIEF MINISTER

GRUPO TRANSFRONTERIZO: COMISIONES OBRERAS (PRESIDENCIA), UNITE THE UNION, UNIÓN GENERAL DE TRABAJADORES, GTA/NASUWT, APYMELL, GFSB, CHAMBER OF COMERCE, GGCA