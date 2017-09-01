STREET STYLING – Staples that won’t lead you astray

Street-style continues to be one of the most sought after aesthetics in the fashion industry. Originally emerging from grassroots streetwear associated with youth culture and inner-city urban areas, street-style has evolved a great deal over the past few years. With the meteoric rise of blogging and social media, it has become infinitely more prominent and has a wider scope than ever before. Twice a year, for the summer and winter fashion weeks hosted in New York, London, Milan and Paris, bloggers, influencers and models alike, who are handed front-row seats to shows purely because of their social impact, dress to the nines in their coolest “garms”, consequently influencing the trends that are set to become huge that season.

Based on a simplistic, unaffected, “just rolled out of bed” concept, it is precisely because it does not correspond to any certain “genre” that it is so popular. The irony is that street-style has become a major trend in itself. You need look no further than Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy’ collections, which I must say are a little too dystopian/shipwrecked vibes for my liking, but many other designers have followed suit and catapulted street-style into a completely different stratosphere.

I’m sure many of you have heard the term ‘model-off-duty style’. There seems to be such an intense fascination surrounding models and what they wear. They command the catwalks all over the world, yet also master fashion in their everyday lives, leaving the rest of us keen for more, and eager to imitate. From mix and match florals and retro tracksuits, to yellow-tinted sunglasses, this year’s street-style trends are a mixed bag, and as always, ever-evolving. But no matter which trends are en vogue, you’ll see certain key pieces appear in street-style blogs time and time again. These are the pieces that simply cannot go out of fashion, and there is no better proof of this than their longevity.

If you need a helping hand, here are a few street-style staples that won’t lead you astray!

Leather jacket

The best thing about a leather jacket is that it’s one of the most versatile pieces you will ever wear. Pair yours with a baggy t-shirt and some skinny jeans, or equally, with a silk necktie and floral mini dress; nothing complex or avant-garde, but still so chic. I don’t know what it is about them, but they never fail to turn heads: there’s just something about someone wearing a leather jacket that exudes confidence and effortlessness. From studs to ribbed shoulder padding, there are so many different styles you can opt for.

Leather trousers are also an awesome street-style look! They can be pretty daunting, but all you really need to do is incorporate them into simple outfits, as you would a pair of jeans. Watch a simple look be elevated to the next level thanks to these babies!

All black

One of the recurring themes of the street-style outfits I see plastered all over the internet, is all-black. Simple! An outfit dominated by black, be it mixing in different textures or styles, is a winner every time.

I find that all-black outfits, in particular, look incredible with accessories. A black band tee and skinny jeans paired with some silver or printed boots and a choker necklace; so effortless and simple yet so fashionable!

Double denim

When the double denim trend burst onto the scene a few years back, it felt so wrong (yet so right), and was met with a great deal of snark and criticism. Now, it’s become a part of the everyday and embraced by all street-style royalty.

If you’re a novice in the double denim department, and find it a little daunting, don’t worry, it’s completely understandable. Try and keep your denim light and in a similar shade. Practical, stylish and versatile, blue double denim is a force to be reckoned with when it’s done right. It’s as simple as teaming it up with a plain t-shirt and some funky trainers, and your outfit will speak for itself.

Trainers

Trainers used to be a bit of a fashion faux-pas, but in the past few years they have skyrocketed to the top of the unwritten list of street-style essentials. The great thing about trainers is that they can lend the perfect amount of cool to any outfit, whether you want to wear them with a feminine dress on a night out or some leather leggings. Usually, I like to wear a simple outfit and team it up with some funky colourful trainers, but if that’s not your vibe, you can let your outfit do the talking and opt for a more classic and minimalistic pair.

Offbeat accessories

Never underestimate the appeal of a quirky piece or eccentric accessory! I’m always banging on about accessories, but I truly believe that they have the power to make or break an entire look. In terms of staples, a cool pair of sunglasses, a beanie hat, or studded backpack are the items that will never go out fashion. I love it when somebody isn’t fussed about what people think, and confidently rocks a pair of Star Wars trainers or kids’ unicorn backpack down Main Street.

Sometimes the best fashion moments are those that bring a smile to your face. Fashion is supposed to be fun. Too often we take ourselves too seriously, and think we’re supposed to dress a certain way, for our age, our gender, or even our culture. But a touch of individuality is always welcome and refreshing!