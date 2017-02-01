STRAWBERRIES & CHOCOLATE PIE with toasted almond crust…

INGREDIENTS

Crust:

¾ cup raw almonds

¼ cup coconut oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ teaspoon fine grain sea salt

½ cup oat flour

1 cup rolled oats

Filling:

1 bag dark chocolate chips (about 340g)

1 can (400g) full-fat coconut milk, chilled in fridge overnight

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Strawberry compote:

450g strawberries, hulled and diced

2-3 tablespoons pure maple syrup (or other sweetener), to taste

1 teaspoon arrowroot powder (or cornstarch)

1 vanilla bean, scraped (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)

DIRECTIONS

Crust: Preheat oven to 180⁰C and lightly grease a 22cm pie dish with coconut oil. Add almonds into a food processor and process until a fine crumb forms, the size of sand. Now add the coconut oil, maple syrup, salt, and oat flour and process again until the dough comes together. Finally, pulse in the rolled oats until the oats are finely chopped, but still have some texture to them. The dough should stick together when pressed between your fingers. If it doesn’t, try processing for a bit longer.

With your fingers, crumble the dough evenly over the base of the pie dish. Starting from the middle, press the mixture firmly and evenly into the dish, moving outward and upward along the side of the pie dish. The harder you press the crumbs into the dish, the more it will hold together. Poke 5-6 fork holes into the bottom to let the air escape.

Bake pie crust, uncovered, at 180⁰C for 10-13 minutes, until lightly golden and fragrant. Remove from oven and set aside to cool on a rack for about 20 minutes.

Filling: Chill a can of coconut milk in the fridge overnight so the cream can solidify. When ready, open the can and carefully scoop out the solid white coconut cream into a pot, discarding the water. Add chocolate chips and stir until combined. Heat over low-medium heat until most of the chocolate is melted. Remove from heat and stir in the optional sweetener, salt, and vanilla until smooth.

Strawberry compote: Add diced strawberries into a pot and increase heat to medium. In a small bowl, whisk together the sweetener and arrowroot powder (or cornstarch) until no clumps remain. Add to strawberries and stir. Increase heat and bring mixture to a simmer and cook the strawberries for around 9-12 minutes or longer, until thickened and soft. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

Assembly: Pour chocolate filling into pie crust and smooth out. Place in the freezer, on an even surface, for a minimum of 2 hours, or until firm throughout. Allow pie to sit on the counter for 15-30 minutes before attempting to slice. Slicing the first piece of pie is quite tricky, but the second comes out much easier! Serve the pie chilled with the optional compote on top. Wrap leftover pieces of pie in tin foil and store in the freezer for up to 1 week.

Recipe by Angela Liddon