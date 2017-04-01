As part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival, the Gibraltar Cultural Services, will once again be holding the Spring Visual Arts Competition which is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar, aged 16 and over as at 23rd May 2017.

With the aim of promoting contemporary arts in Gibraltar and abroad, the competition has categories for painting, sculpture, photography, video and installations. The Overall winner, the Best Gibraltar Theme and the Best Young Artist becoming the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Eligible entrants can submit a maximum of five entries, though no more than two per category and all entries must be original and not previously entered into any other competition, with the exception of entries submitted to the Ministry’s art competition for Young Artists.

Entry forms, together with the full conditions and closing dates are available from The Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates, the John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street and by emailing, info@culture.gi.

All competition entries will be on display for viewing by the general public at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery as from Wednesday 24th May to Saturday 3rd June 2017.