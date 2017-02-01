SPRING FESTIVAL LOGO COMPETITION

The Cultural Services is running its annual competition where entrants have the chance to win £300 by designing a logo for the Spring Festival.

It is open to people of all ages, with entrants able to submit up to two original works in an A4 size. Entries should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, fliers, tickets and other promotional material, and must contain the wording “GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2017”.

Forms and conditions are available from the John Mackintosh Hall with the closing date for entries on the 14th of March. For more info call 200 67236 or e-mail info@culture.gi