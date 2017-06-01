spring festival June

Thursday 1st June: 7:30pm

Show Dance Company Choreography Festival

Organised by Show Dance Company. For more info contact: showdancecom@gmail.com. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Friday 2nd: 9.00pm

Fighting Leukaemia with Fashion

Organised by No. 1 Models. Tickets £15. For more info contact: 54028980/54003234. Alameda Open Air Theatre

Saturday 3rd: 8am onwards

Fundraising Event

Organised by 670SC Scottish Constitution/Al Moghreb Al Aksa. For more info contact: islopez@gibtelecom.net. Lobby of Parliament

9am – 2pm: Marocatlas 4×4 Club Vehicle Display

Organised by Marocatlas Gibraltar 4×4 Club. For more info contact: Alfred Balban on 54031219.

10am – 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market

Casemates Square

11am – 2pm: Book Crossing

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Swap books. For more info contact: 20067236 or info@culture.gi. Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned

12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square

Sunday 4th: 11am to 4pm

Classic Vehicle Static Display

Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association. Ocean Village

Monday 5th: 10am – 2pm

World Environment Day

Organised by the Department of the Environment and Climate. An awareness day providing information on our local environment and hosting free “Connecting People with Nature” tours around Gibraltar. For more info contact: info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi. Lobby of Parliament

Monday 5th onwards: 10am to 6pm during weekdays

Mario Finlayson National Gallery

New exhibits on display. Free Entrance. John Mackintosh Square

Monday 5th -10th

GAMPA End of Term Performance

Organised by Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts. For more info contact: info@gampa.gi. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

Tuesday 6th: 5pm and 7:30pm

GWMF – BrightMed Film Festival

Tickets are available at 92 Irish Town for free for both sessions: 17.00 ‘They will have to kill us first’ and 19.30 ‘Mali Blues’. Leisure Cinemas

Tuesday 6th to Friday 16th: 10am – 6pm

Westside School Art Exhibition

For more info contact: finearts@gibtelecom.net. Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

Wednesday 7th: 9am – 12pm

GWMF – BrightMed Talks

From CONVIVENCIA to CONCREANCIA. Talks given by highly qualified speakers aim to provide students with skills for the future. Ince’s Hall

From 7pm: Street Party AFREEKA

A massive celebration, with local and international artists giving the best of themselves with an attractive artistic program. Food and drink provided by local companies at the boulevard Sir Herbert Miles Promenade. No tickets needed. Commonwealth Park

Thursday 8th: 9am-12:30pm

GWMF – BrightMed International Conference

From CONFERENCE to CONFLUENCE:Renowned Peace Makers from India, UK, Belgium, Morocco and Iraq will deliver their wisdom, their advice to approach our world and provide a positive influence on their immediate environment. University of Gibraltar

from 8pm: GWMF – Concert at St. Michael’s Cave

Unique shows from three artists: Yossi Fine with music from the Blue Desert; Gili Yalo from Ethiopia; and the Malian ngoni player and griot Bassekou Kouyate. St. Michael’s Cave

Saturday 10th: 10am – 2pm

GNDO Dance Marathon

Organised by the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation. For more info contact: Wendy Garro on 58009177. Lobby of Parliament

10am to 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market

Casemates Square

12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square

7pm to 1am : CALENTITA

Organised by Word of Mouth for the Ministry of Culture. A food and street party festival celebrating Gibraltar’s Multi-Cultural Community. Casemates Square

Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th: 8pm

Zarzuela – ‘La Corte del Faraón’

Tickets £5 from the John Mackintosh Hall reception. From 30th May from 9am to 4pm. Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person. For more info contact: info@culture.gi or 200 67236. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

Tuesday 13th to Friday 16th: 9:30 am to 9:30pm

Gibraltar Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition Exhibition

Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. For more info contact: heritage@gibraltar.gi. John Mackintosh Hall

Thursday 15th: 7:30pm

Corpus Christi Ceremony

John Mackintosh Square

Saturday 17th: 10am

World Music Day

Organised by Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts. For more info contact: info@gampa.gi. Lobby of Parliament, Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and Casemates

10am to 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market

Casemates Square

12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square