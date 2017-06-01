spring festival June

Thursday 1st June: 7:30pm
Show Dance Company Choreography Festival
Organised by Show Dance Company. For more info contact: showdancecom@gmail.com. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.
Friday 2nd: 9.00pm
Fighting Leukaemia with Fashion
Organised by No. 1 Models. Tickets £15. For more info contact: 54028980/54003234. Alameda Open Air Theatre
Saturday 3rd: 8am onwards
Fundraising Event
Organised by 670SC Scottish Constitution/Al Moghreb Al Aksa. For more info contact: islopez@gibtelecom.net. Lobby of Parliament
9am – 2pm: Marocatlas 4×4 Club Vehicle Display
Organised by Marocatlas Gibraltar 4×4 Club. For more info contact: Alfred Balban on 54031219.
10am – 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market
Casemates Square
11am – 2pm: Book Crossing
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Swap books. For more info contact: 20067236 or info@culture.gi. Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned
12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square
Sunday 4th: 11am to 4pm
Classic Vehicle Static Display
Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association. Ocean Village
Monday 5th: 10am – 2pm
World Environment Day
Organised by the Department of the Environment and Climate. An awareness day providing information on our local environment and hosting free “Connecting People with Nature” tours around Gibraltar. For more info contact: info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi. Lobby of Parliament
Monday 5th onwards: 10am to 6pm during weekdays
Mario Finlayson National Gallery
New exhibits on display. Free Entrance. John Mackintosh Square
Monday 5th -10th
GAMPA End of Term Performance
Organised by Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts. For more info contact: info@gampa.gi. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
Tuesday 6th: 5pm and 7:30pm
GWMF – BrightMed Film Festival
Tickets are available at 92 Irish Town for free for both sessions: 17.00 ‘They will have to kill us first’ and 19.30 ‘Mali Blues’. Leisure Cinemas
Tuesday 6th to Friday 16th: 10am – 6pm
Westside School Art Exhibition
For more info contact: finearts@gibtelecom.net. Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates
Wednesday 7th: 9am – 12pm
GWMF – BrightMed Talks
From CONVIVENCIA to CONCREANCIA. Talks given by highly qualified speakers aim to provide students with skills for the future. Ince’s Hall
From 7pm: Street Party AFREEKA
A massive celebration, with local and international artists giving the best of themselves with an attractive artistic program. Food and drink provided by local companies at the boulevard Sir Herbert Miles Promenade. No tickets needed. Commonwealth Park
Thursday 8th: 9am-12:30pm
GWMF – BrightMed International Conference
From CONFERENCE to CONFLUENCE:Renowned Peace Makers from India, UK, Belgium, Morocco and Iraq will deliver their wisdom, their advice to approach our world and provide a positive influence on their immediate environment. University of Gibraltar
from 8pm: GWMF – Concert at St. Michael’s Cave
Unique shows from three artists: Yossi Fine with music from the Blue Desert; Gili Yalo from Ethiopia; and the Malian ngoni player and griot Bassekou Kouyate. St. Michael’s Cave
Saturday 10th: 10am – 2pm
GNDO Dance Marathon
Organised by the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation. For more info contact: Wendy Garro on 58009177. Lobby of Parliament
10am to 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market
Casemates Square
12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square
7pm to 1am : CALENTITA
Organised by Word of Mouth for the Ministry of Culture. A food and street party festival celebrating Gibraltar’s Multi-Cultural Community. Casemates Square
Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th: 8pm
Zarzuela – ‘La Corte del Faraón’
Tickets £5 from the John Mackintosh Hall reception. From 30th May from 9am to 4pm. Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person. For more info contact: info@culture.gi or 200 67236. John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
Tuesday 13th to Friday 16th: 9:30 am to 9:30pm
Gibraltar Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition Exhibition
Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. For more info contact: heritage@gibraltar.gi. John Mackintosh Hall
Thursday 15th: 7:30pm
Corpus Christi Ceremony
John Mackintosh Square
Saturday 17th: 10am
World Music Day
Organised by Gibraltar Academy of Music & Performing Arts. For more info contact: info@gampa.gi. Lobby of Parliament, Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and Casemates
10am to 3pm: Arts & Crafts Market
Casemates Square
12 noon: Re-enactment Society march along Main Street to Casemates Square