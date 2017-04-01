SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR AT THE WORLD WINTER GAMES IN AUSTRIA

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares and the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento sent their good luck and best wishes to the Special Olympics contingent as they headed to the World Winter Games, held last month in Austria.

The Special Olympics team competed in Floorball, Alpine Skiing and Snowshoeing, with the Gibraltarian contingent featuring 15 athletes and unified partners, and 9 officials. They joined over 2700 athletes from 107 nations at the Opening Ceremony, in Schladming. Helping to keep things running smoothly, there were also over 3000 volunteers, 1100 coaches plus 800 members of the media.

Minister Sacramento joined the Gibraltar athletes in Austria and marched alongside them at the Opening ceremony. She also attended the Global Forum on Inclusion in Social Affairs and Sports and various Ministerial forums, organized to coincide with The Games.

Minister Linares, who was unable to attend, wished the athletes and coaches well, saying: “Annie Risso and her team make Gibraltar proud on a daily basis and their participation at the World Winter Games will be no different. I urge them to remember their motto and hope that they win, but if they don’t, they must be brave in their attempt. Make the most of the experience and enjoy every minute.”