SHOP WINDOW AND BLOCK & PATIO COMPETITIONS

A

s part of the National Celebrations in September, the SDGG announced the Shop Window as well as the Block and Patio competitions.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently. Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria for selecting the winners. Prizes will be awarded to the three winning entries in each competition.

For more info, please contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi.