SEE NATIONAL DAY FIREWORKS FROM WEST VIEW PARK

As in previous years, the Ministry for Health, Care and Justice, in conjunction with the Ministry for Culture, will open the West View Park for use by the general public to view the National Day Fireworks Display. The park will be open from 19:00 to 00:00.

The Government encourages the general public to use West View Park and not St. Bernard’s Hospital for the viewing of the fireworks display following concerns raised by Gibraltar Health Authority regarding security. This area is used by the Ambulance Service for access to and from the A&E Department it must remain clear at all times.

The Ministry for Health, Care and Justice would like to inform the public that St. Bernard’s Hospital will restrict access to the garden and podium areas during the evening of National Day from the hours of 19:00 to 00:00.

Extra security measures will be in place at St Bernard’s Hospital for this purpose only.