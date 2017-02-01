SEA TURTLE FINDS

Three sea turtles were found stranded in Gibraltar last year, one was still alive when discovered but died shortly after.

The findings were revealed last month by the the Environmental Protection and Research Unit of the Department of the Environment and Climate Change (DECC).

One razorbill was found at Sandy Bay followed by two loggerhead turtles, the first at Eastern Beach and the second at Catalan Bay.

“The first specimen showed evidence of having ingested fishing gear used in long-line fishery and the cause of death of the second sea turtle is believed to have been a collision with a vessel,” a spokesman said. “The latter had been floating at sea for some time and was in a bad state when it washed ashore. The data gathered from these incidents will be added to the DECC’s marine monitoring programme.”

The public are asked to report any marine sightings to the Department of the Environment and Climate Change on-call number 58009620 or email them at marine.monitoring@gibraltar.gov.gi.