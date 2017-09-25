SEA SHEPHERD VESSEL VISIT

minister for Environment and Climate Change John Cortes, accompanied by senior and environmental protection staff from the Department paid a courtesy call on the Sea Shepherd vessel Sam Simon which recently called at Gibraltar Port.

Sea Shepherd is an international organisation dedicated to the protection of marine life.

The Minister and his team were able to discuss marine conservation and wildlife protection methods and the possibility of collaboration in providing training and exchange of expertise with the Sea Shepherd team.

The Minister commented: ‘Sea Shepherd is a well-respected organisation, well known for the courage shown in combatting illegal activities across the oceans, always in defence of nature. I was happy to welcome them to Gibraltar and to exchange thoughts, ideas and experiences with them. I am certain that they will be back.’