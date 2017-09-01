SCALLOPED TOMATOES with basil and croutons

INGREDIENTS

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2 cups french bread, chopped into 1.5 cm croutons

1.15 kg tomatoes, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp sugar

1-2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ cup thinly slivered basil leaves, lightly packed

½ cup Violife Prosociano parmesan

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bread cubes and mix well with oil so that they are evenly coated. Cook bread, stirring frequently, until crisp on all sides for about five minutes.

While the bread is toasting, combine tomatoes, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

When the bread cubes are crisp, add the tomato mixture to the skillet, stirring frequently for five minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the basil.

Pour into a 1.4 litre shallow baking dish and top with parmesan. Bake for 35 minutes until the top is golden.

Allow to cool for at least ten minutes before serving as the tomatoes are VERY hot! Serves 2-4.

Recipe by Angela