SANCHEZ WINS JYSKE BANK TROPHY

The first Med Golf tournament to see in the New Year was the Jyske Bank Trophy on Sunday 15th January. The tournament was played on the Santa Clara golf course in Marbella.

A calm, bright but cool morning welcomed 50 players to the shotgun start at 9.30am, however, as the round developed, the sun rose in the sky and everyone finished basking in delightfully warm sunshine.

Scars caused by the exceptional weather conditions at the end of last year were still evident on the course but much had been done to minimise the impact on players.

The fairways and greens were well presented and residual damage was confined mainly to bunkers, some of which were unplayable and were designated as ‘Ground Under Repair’.

The course is not long, but it is technically challenging and many players struggled to master the steeply elevated and sloping greens, especially those with creative pin placements.

The Jyske Bank Trophy was won by Nicky Sanchez with 38 Stableford points, the only score of the day better than par. Nicky also won two green fees on the San Roque Club Old course and greatly moved himself up the Jyske Bank order of merit.