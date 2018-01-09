The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is issuing an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists who wish to take part in the long-standing Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

Applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Art in London and in the first instance, artists would submit digital images of their artwork. The submission deadline is 23.59 on Wednesday 14th February 2018. Further information to submit artworks can be found on www.royalacademy.org.uk/summer-exhibition.

Out of the approximate 12,000 works that the RA expect will be entered, only 4,000 would then qualify for the second round. Any local artist who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK. GCS via the Ministry of Culture is committed to support these artists by helping with the cost of transporting the artworks to the UK.

Gibraltar Cultural Services looks forward to the participation of our local arts fraternity.