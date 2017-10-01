RICOTTA CANNELLONI with mushrooms and spinach

INGREDIENTS

olive oil for frying

400g mushrooms, sliced

4 garlic cloves, diced

300g spinach

20 lasagne sheets, part-boiled

1 cup marinara sauce

½ cup water

For the ricotta:

500g tofu

¼ cup nutritional yeast

lemon juice from two lemons

1 tbsp olive oil

2 handfuls fresh basil

½ tsp salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS

Heat olive oil in a frying pan, add mushrooms and fry for ten minutes.

In a blender, mix all ricotta ingredients until smooth.

To the frying pan, add garlic for a few seconds, and spinach until it’s reduced.

Coat lasagne sheets with the ricotta, add a spoonful of veggies from the frying pan and roll into cannelloni.

Mix half of the marinara sauce with water in a casserole, place the cannelloni and cover with the remaining sauce. You can sprinkle with grated cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180oC. Decorate with a few fresh basil leaves.