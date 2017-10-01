RICOTTA CANNELLONI with mushrooms and spinach

INGREDIENTS
olive oil for frying
400g mushrooms, sliced
4 garlic cloves, diced
300g spinach
20 lasagne sheets, part-boiled
1 cup marinara sauce
½ cup water
For the ricotta:
500g tofu
¼ cup nutritional yeast
lemon juice from two lemons
1 tbsp olive oil
2 handfuls fresh basil
½ tsp salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
Heat olive oil in a frying pan, add mushrooms and fry for ten minutes.
In a blender, mix all ricotta ingredients until smooth.
To the frying pan, add garlic for a few seconds, and spinach until it’s reduced.
Coat lasagne sheets with the ricotta, add a spoonful of veggies from the frying pan and roll into cannelloni.
Mix half of the marinara sauce with water in a casserole, place the cannelloni and cover with the remaining sauce. You can sprinkle with grated cheese.
Bake for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180oC. Decorate with a few fresh basil leaves.