STTPP – Launch of Residential Parking Schemes –Zone 2

As part of the implementation of recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), HMGoG is pleased to announce the next Residential Parking Scheme (RPS) known as Zone 2 within the Town Centre, following the successful launch of Zone 1 in July 2017.

The implementation of designated residential parking zones aims to provide residents of the area with an improved chance of parking whilst still supporting the needs of visitors and commercial activity in those areas. The success of the RPS will rely on effective parking enforcement in these areas and will be regularly patrolled by the appointed Parking Management Officers (PMOs).

The Residential Parking Schemes will also indirectly tackle the issue of derelict vehicles on the public highway in view of scheduled, regular street cleaning campaigns and will result in better management of existing on-street parking stock.

The introduction and implementation of the RPS Zone 2 will be launched following the detailed and thorough research carried out as part of the sustainable parking plan; and takes into account resident and stakeholder feedback. The scheme shares the positive attributes of other existing residential parking zones and aims to improve certain aspects whilst taking into account the core needs of residents within this specific residential area.

Residents within the defined zone known as Zone 2 will be eligible to apply for a Resident Parking Permit. As in Pilot Zone 1, there will be a mix of exclusive resident parking (resident permit holders), free parking and Pay & Display parking as well as loading and unloading bays, disabled parking bays and motorcycle bays. By making a great proportion of available parking within RPS Zone 2, exclusive for residents of that area, the intention is to increase the available parking opportunities for permit holders as they will no longer need to compete with other visitors to the area. Whilst the scheme itself will not provide a guaranteed parking space for resident permit holders that subscribe to the scheme, it should provide a significantly increased chance of finding a parking space in a very difficult and congested area indeed.

Residents within the RPS Zone 2 will be eligible to apply for a permit provided that they do not owe Government arrears. Residents are not obliged to apply for a permit if they do not wish to do so, but the number of parking opportunities available to them will be reduced, particularly within an area with limited on-street parking stock. Residents that already own a private garage or parking space or rent one within a Gibraltar Car Parks facility are in fact encouraged not to apply for a permit, hence increasing parking opportunities for those who do not have their own parking provision. The Mid-Town Coach and Car Park will continue to provide parking to residents and visitors of the area during the day and night. Additionally various Pay & Display areas will be available within Zone 2, with a proportion of free parking available in Grand Parade car park which residents are also reminded are available to the general public.

In order to apply for a Residents Parking Permit, applicants will need to provide proof of residency within the zone, a valid MOT certificate (if applicable) and the Certificate of Vehicle Registration (Log Book), together with proof of identity.

The permits will be issued on a per household basis with no limit on the number of permits being applied for.

The cost structure of the permits will be as follows:

• First permit per household £ 5.00 per calendar month

• Second permit per household £10.00 per calendar month

• Third permit per household £20.00 per calendar month

The incremental price of the permits will be applied on a household basis (that is, per address). The cost of the permits will continue to double for each additional permit issued. More details are provided in the booklet.

Eligible applicants will be charged at the ‘Second permit per household’ rate for the first permit, where the household benefits from a parking space or garage by way of ownership or where an individual residing at that household is renting a parking space or garage under their name.

Where the above does not apply, any applicant aged 60 or over may purchase the ‘First’ permit at a 50% discount. The discount is only applicable to the ‘First’ permit per household. The cost of any further permits per address, will continue to double from the full first permit price.

Motorcycles and mopeds will not be required to obtain a Resident’s Parking Permit but will only be able to park in designated motorcycle parking bays within the defined zone.

Further information on how Residential Parking Zone 2 will operate will be provided within an information booklet which is available at the Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd. Application forms for Resident’s Parking Permits can also be obtained at Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd, Waterport Road, Gibraltar.

The information booklet and application forms are also available for download on the HMGoG website on: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/new/

There will be a 6 week grace period from today’s launch which will allow ample time for permits to be issued as well as finalising all signage and road marking in the area. The scheme will therefore become live and operational on Thursday 1st March 2018.

It is expected that over the coming year, RPS Zones will be introduced throughout other areas of Gibraltar. Careful analysis of how Pilot Zones 1 and 2 interact will take place, to establish whether modifications are necessary for neighbouring Zones to work smoothly with each other.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon Paul Balban said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of the Zone 2 Residential Parking Scheme following the successful launch of Zone 1, which came into effect in July 2017. This scheme takes on board all the feedback received throughout the consultation period of the STTPP and addresses the needs of different users within the zone, such as residents, visitors and commercial deliveries. This Zone will provide numerous challenges in an area well known to have a far greater number of households in relation to available parking spaces than any other area in Gibraltar. The scheme will be monitored over the coming months to ensure its efficiency. It is essential for residents to allow the scheme to settle down before being able to truly assess its effectiveness.”

