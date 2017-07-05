RELEASE OF REFERENDUM STAMPS

as an important part of this year’s Referendum anniversary celebrations, the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has issued a commemorative set of ‘Referendum’ stamps. The stamps, designed by Stephen Perera, feature relevant photographs sourced from the National Archive and have a distinctive British theme.

In addition to the stamp sheet, there is a high value £5 stamp which depicts the HM Queen Elizabeth II silhouette used on Gibraltar coins. This high value stamp is not issued very frequently, however, it was felt that due to the importance of this anniversary it was justified.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia said, ‘These stamps perfectly capture the mood of the Referendum and they add another element to this year’s celebration of the 1967 Referendum, an event which was a defining moment in Gibraltar’s history. I am very grateful to my colleague the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola and his team.’