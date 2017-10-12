REFERENDA AND SELF-DETERMINATION SYMPOSIUM OPENS TODAY

this year’s symposium on referenda and the right to self-determination was opened by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, this morning. The event, which is on until this Saturday at 1pm, has been organised by Dr Jennifer Ballantine and the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister will again be held at the Garrison Library.

The scope of the symposium will include areas such as self-determination, cultural and national identity, borders and migrations; the mechanics of referenda and of voting patterns; colonialism and post-colonialism. These will all be discussed in a series of sessions over the next two and a half days. The list of speakers includes academics from Cambridge, Kings College London, the University of Greenland, Aalborg University, Trinity College Dublin, the University of the Faroe Islands, Brussels, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Cadiz, the University of Birmingham, the University of Copenhagan, the University of Catalonia and the University of Gibraltar.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge.Further details are available from Chris Tavares at the Garrison Library. He can be reached on chris.tavares@gibraltargarrison.gi