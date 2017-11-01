PUMPKIN AUTUMN SOUP with cauliflower and ginger

INGREDIENTS

1 medium onion, diced

2 sticks celery, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

2 tbsps ginger, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

300g vegetable broth

800g pumpkin purée

1 cup water

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 head cauliflower, broken into florets

Heavy/whipping cream, to taste (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Sauté the onion, celery, and carrot in a large pot on medium heat for 5-7 minutes.

Add the ginger and garlic to the pot, stir, and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the vegetable broth, pumpkin purée, water, dried thyme, cumin, and salt & pepper to taste. Add the cauliflower.

With the lid slightly ajar, simmer the soup on medium-low heat for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.

Purée the soup in batches using a blender. Let it cool. Add water if too thick.

Serve with a swirl of cream if desired.

Recipe by Salt&Lavender