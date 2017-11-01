PUMPKIN AUTUMN SOUP with cauliflower and ginger

INGREDIENTS
1 medium onion, diced
2 sticks celery, chopped
1 large carrot, chopped
2 tbsps ginger, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
300g vegetable broth
800g pumpkin purée
1 cup water
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Salt & pepper, to taste
1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
Heavy/whipping cream, to taste (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Sauté the onion, celery, and carrot in a large pot on medium heat for 5-7 minutes.
Add the ginger and garlic to the pot, stir, and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the vegetable broth, pumpkin purée, water, dried thyme, cumin, and salt & pepper to taste. Add the cauliflower.
With the lid slightly ajar, simmer the soup on medium-low heat for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.
Purée the soup in batches using a blender. Let it cool. Add water if too thick.
Serve with a swirl of cream if desired.
Recipe by Salt&Lavender