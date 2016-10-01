PUMPKIN APPLE HARVEST RICE

Recipe by Kathy Patalsky

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¾ cups cooked brown rice

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 small honeycrisp apple, diced

1 small sweet onion, chopped

1 tbsp parsley flakes

2 tbsp organic raisins (golden or purple)

½ cup walnuts, unsalted

1-3 tbsp maple syrup (depending on how sweet you want it)

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp fine pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt (to taste)

optional: 1 cup warmed chickpeas over top

DIRECTIONS:

1. Prepare brown rice – set aside in large mixing bowl.

2. In a small bowl, combine the pumpkin, maple syrup, cider vinegar, spices. Warm in microwave. Mix well. Add this mixture to the warm brown rice. Fold until well distributed.

3. Prep your apples and onions by dicing.

4. Fold into the rice mixture: raisins, apples, onions, walnuts, olive oil, parsley flakes and salt to taste. Top with optional warmed chickpeas.

Serve warm or keep in warm oven until ready to serve. But do not over-heat. You want the apples and onions to still have a crispness to them when you serve.

Other optional add-in’s: nutritional yeast, truffle oil, cayenne, cubes of butternut squash or sweet potato.