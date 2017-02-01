PRINCIPAL OBOIST OF THE BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER TO PERFORM IN GIB

The Principal oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic, Albrecht Mayer, will perform in a recital with renowned pianist Alexander Schmalcz. The event presented by The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will be held on 16th February at 8pm at the Convent Ballroom and is Sponsored by Parasol Foundation.

Mayer began his professional career in 1990 as principal oboist of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra. Since 1992, he has occupied the same position with the Berliner Philharmoniker, despite his growing renown as a concert soloist.

“Among the most sought-after oboists of our time, Mayer has appeared as a soloist with Claudio Abbado, Sir Simon Rattle and Nikolaus Harnoncourt,” a spokesman for the society said. “He is especially attracted to the human voice, as the most natural of all instruments.”

He said that Mayer constantly searches for new repertoire for his instrument and is fascinated by the idea of lending the voice of his oboe to pieces written for other instruments or for singers.

“He was awarded the ETA-Hoffmann Prize by his home town of Bamberg, Germany, in December 2006 and was honoured with the Echo Prize by the German Phono-Akademie three times, twice as Instrumentalist of the Year. In 2013, he was inducted into the Gramophone Hall of Fame and also awarded the Bavarian Culture Prize.”

Alexander Schmalcz can be heard regularly in many influential cultural centres around the world and has won numerous prizes, including the Gerald Moore Award in 1996.

The programme will feature compositions for oboe and piano by W.A. Mozart, L. van Beethoven, J.N. Hummel, J. Brahms and R. Strauss.