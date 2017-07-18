POETRY COMPETITION 2017

As part of the 2017 autumn cultural programme The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, are holding Poetry Competition which is open to all Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar.

Each entrant may submit two pieces of original work with the overall winner receiving the Ministry of Culture prize of £300 and a trophy. There will also be four categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 4 and 5

B. School Years 6 and 7

C. School Years 8 to 11

D. School Years 12 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• Schools and Gibraltar College of Further Education • The Department of Education, 23 Queensway • Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street • Or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services by Friday 13th October 2017.

Further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, 308 Main Street on telephone 20067236 or info@culture.gi