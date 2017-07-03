PAY & DISPLAY ZONE ON BAYSIDE ROAD

following recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport, and Parking Plan, the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning is pleased to announce that, as from today, HM GoG will be commissioning a new Pay & Display on Bayside Road.

The initiative will provide short-term parking within a much frequented area popular to users of the sporting amenities within the Victoria Sports Complex and the Tercentenary Hall together with users of other amenities of the immediate area, within Ocean Village, Marina Bay, the World Trade Centre and visitors of Glacis Estate and other nearby residential areas.

The new parking facility will also provide free overnight parking to visitors and residents of the area.

The Pay & Display parking bays will be operational between the hours of 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays. Free parking is permitted at all other hours. The introduction of Pay & Display areas throughout Gibraltar are in keeping with the recommendations of the plan and aim to provide essential turnaround and access to areas of high parking demand. They also provide parking opportunities to visitors and those not part of the residential parking zones of the immediate area.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon Paul Balban said: “I am very pleased to be able to announce a Pay and Display Zone in this very busy and frequently visited recreational area of Gibraltar as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. It is expected that this area of parking dedicated for this purpose will be much welcomed by residents and visitors of the area.”