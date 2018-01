The Nautilus Project, who is currently running the #PawsOffStraws campaign in Gibraltar, has joined The International StrawFree Day movement.The global event, which has been organised in France; Journee internationale sans paille, has already seen countries such as Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Indonesia, London, Zurich, Sydney and many more, join the cause.

The Nautilus Project will be the Gibraltarian representatives in this worldwide initiative to be held on 3rd February 2018.