OPEN TO THE PUBLIC TONIGHT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF GIBRALTAR

The Institute for Gibraltar and Mediterranean Studies and the University of Gibraltar is delighted to present the inaugural lecture of the University’s Beacon Professor, the internationally acclaimed, Professor David Abulafia.

David Abulafia is a Professor of Mediterranean History at the University of Cambridge and is internationally renowned for his seminal work “The Great Sea: a human history of the Mediterranean” which was received with great critical acclaim. Professor Abulafia holds a number of international honours and awards and is much in demand as a speaker at authoritative events across the world.