NOVEMBER ISSUE INTRO

Not for the first time, November in Gibraltar is dominated by the three annual festivals: Jazz, Magic and Literature. The Jazz Festival will offer fans of this form of musical expression some unforgettable performances by a varied collection of international artists playing their swing and blue notes.

In its second edition, after the sell-out success of 2016, this year’s Magic Festival promises to be more spectacular than ever before. If you thought magic was just for kids, organiser Jordan Lopez explains why that is an entirely wrong assumption. We also introduce two magicians performing this year; Hector is Magic and Alana, who tell us how tricks and illusions became their full-time profession.

The main event, however, is the 5th Gibraltar International Literary Festival, which never ceases to impress. In 2017, we can expect a brilliant selection of literary figures who share their insights into the world of the written and spoken word. The latest additions announced are stand-up comic and writer Jenny Éclair; the poet, playwright, journalist and novelist Jacob Ross; and Editor of Majesty Magazine and broadcaster Ingrid Seward. There are, of course, many other brilliant guests to choose from as outlined by Sophie in a guide to her festival favourites.

On the cover this month is Gaby Chiappe, daughter of Mary Chiappe, the local writer of well-known ‘whodunit’ series. Gaby is a popular screenwriter with an extensive career in the UK. Her latest success is the screenplay for the movie Their Finest starring Bill Nighy, Gemma Arterton, and Sam Claflin. She tells us all about juggling motherhood to two boys and finding her way into stardom behind the scenes.

Following the literature theme, a recent trend emerging amongst the younger generation is aptly called ‘instapoetry’. It involves writing a poem and posting it, well-presented, on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Molly tells us about millennial poets rising to international fame thanks to the medium of social media as well as our local poetry circles becoming a frequent choice for an evening out.

Also recently popular on social media is the hashtag #MeToo with stories of sexual harassment and assault posted in order to de-stigmatize speaking out. Polly, in her parenting column, talks about the rise of child abuse and what you, as a parent can do to protect your child from ever having to say #MeToo. She talks to the founder of a local group No Means No and lists practical tips to share with the little-ones.

There are many other great stories in this edition, Girls in Tech by Nicole – talking about more and more women working in technology jobs, some mind-blowing sport-tech innovation coming in 2018 by Eran and Ayelet, and Ian explaining how Brexit can offer some advantage to Gibraltar’s finance industry. I would love to mention them all and not run out of space but I must also let you know that this is my last editor’s letter as inspired by all the travel articles I had to proofread, I am unable to stay still and need to travel the world; blame Chris. Thank you for the wonderful nearly-three years and good luck to the new team. Au revoir!