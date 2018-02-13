Notre Dame Mindfulness Day

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
38

Pupils from Notre Dame School will spend the school day in Casemates Square tomorrow, 14th February, as part of the school’s Mindfulness programme. The children have written up ‘happy messages’ to give out to everyone in Casemates. A photo booth will also be set up for the public to take pictures of themselves with the children’s happy messages.

