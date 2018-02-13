Notre Dame Mindfulness Day

Pupils from Notre Dame School will spend the school day in Casemates Square tomorrow, 14th February, as part of the school’s Mindfulness programme. The children have written up ‘happy messages’ to give out to everyone in Casemates. A photo booth will also be set up for the public to take pictures of themselves with the children’s happy messages.
Latest article
HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission Announce Plans for Token...
The Government of Gibraltar (HMGoG) and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) are developing legislation relating to tokenised digital assets (tokens), essentially those created...
Gibraltar Universities Fair 2018
The inaugural Universities Fair will be taking place on Tuesday 20th February 2018. The event, which has been organised by the Department of Education,...
Department of Education: Lessons from Finland
A team from the Department of Education have concluded their three day educational visit to Finland. The team comprised of Senior Executive Officer; Dympna...