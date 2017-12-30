New Year’s Eve in Gibraltar – Schedule of Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations. The events that are been organised by Fresh Entertainment will be held on Sunday 31st December 2017 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Monday 1st January 2018.

GCS has been working closely with Fresh Entertainment in order to provide very entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows:

10.30pm DJ Music

11pm X Factor Andrea Faustini

11.50pm Countdown with James Neish & Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia

Midnight Spectacular Fireworks Display

12.10am Jetstream in Concert

2am DJ John James Hazel

HM Government and Gibraltar Cultural Services invite the general public to go down to Casemates and enjoy the festivities.