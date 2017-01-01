NEW STAPLES IN THE CLOSET – How to build a solid and sustainable wardrobe

If you like to think of a new year as a new beginning, when could possibly be a more fitting time to give your wardrobe that well-needed boost and refresher? For a good portion of last year, I felt like I was in a bit of a fashion rut and uninspired for the most part, but having now analysed my wardrobe, I came to realise something: rarely do I actually invest a little bit more money in good quality pieces that are sure to last me years and years. It’s an inevitable reality: we live in a fast fashion age, where we purchase cheap and disposable items that are created to last us only one season. But as time goes on, I realise that the best way to build a solid and sustainable wardrobe is to invest in timeless classic pieces that can then be built upon to create great outfits.

The majority of us do not have the money (or the time and patience) to shop for an entire wardrobe in one go. This is why keying in on practical and long-lasting basics first makes the entire process much more bearable, and can help putting together outfits a whole lot easier in general. Stripping your wardrobe back to its bare bones is not only invigorating, but also a great way to build a foundation that you can slowly grow upon. Ultimately, a good wardrobe should be made up of a healthy mixture between trends and staples. It’s about having a strong base of indispensable items, and then filling in the gaps seasonally, with trendy pieces that catch your attention.

In Gibraltar, our staples are likely to change in the summer, but these seven classic wardrobe staples will be sure to carry you right through the cooler months.

A faux leather jacket

A Moto jacket is the perfect addition to any wardrobe, with the ability to elevate a casual outfit to the next level, while also creating a cool contrast with a more dressy and feminine look. I, personally, love wearing my leather jacket with my skinny jeans, band tee and Vans, just as much as I love wearing it over a dainty boho dress – there really is not much that you can’t pair with a good ol’ leather jacket.

The idea that a faux leather jacket won’t last you a lifetime is a misconception; there are plenty of fantastic quality ones out there (and probably a fair bit cheaper than a genuine leather one), you just need to know where to look.

A good pair of boots

I never used to be a boots kinda girl, mainly because I am way too picky when it comes to shoes in general. I’ve slowly come to realise that there’s no more versatile or durable pair of shoes than a good quality pair of boots. Unlike a trend like trainers, boots can look classy and put together, or, equally, you can dress them down with a pair of jeans. Depending on your personal style, your perfect pair of boots could be anything from a pair of grungy Doc Martens to some sexy suede thigh-highs, but whatever they may be, invest in a good quality pair that are sure to last you a long time. My personal choice is a pair of Western-style boots, which I feel are more reflective of my personality and style.

A perfect pair of jeans

We all know how tricky it can be to find the right pair of jeans; it’s often the most common challenge we encounter as women! As someone who has a pear-shaped figure, rare is the day that I am able to find the perfect jeans, but like most of you, I’m sure, I’ve managed to find the shops that stock my absolute favourites over the years. No matter how many pairs of jeans I own, I always go for my trusty black skinnies that never fail to disappoint. You can’t beat a comfortable and long-lasting pair of jeans that you can team up with absolutely anything to create a simple and effortless outfit.

A plain white tee

There really is anything more versatile than a plain white t-shirt! Whether you choose to layer it under a dainty slip dress, tuck it into a leather skirt or let it hang free with a pair of funky mom jeans, one thing is certain: nothing is more essential to your wardrobe than this reliable staple.

A classic jacket

A perfectly-fitting and elegant jacket will never go out of style, and is the perfect piece for a seamless transition from a day to night look! While it has the ability to elevate any simple outfit to something that little bit more classy and put together, you can also easily dress it down with some jeans and slip-ons for a perfectly balanced Kristen Stewart-esque outfit.

Stripes

It’s simple – you can never go wrong with stripes. Whenever I’m stumped as to what I should wear for a lazy weekend day out, I never fail to opt for my slouchy long-sleeved stripy shirt, which I feel adds an effortless yet stylish vibe to any simple outfit. The options are limitless; from a cute crop top, to a boyish button-down shirt, to a simple tank top, stripes are the way to go!

A little black dress

Last but not least, the classic LBD. Created by the icon Coco Chanel, the Little Black Dress has stood the test of time for its sheer versatility. For me, an LBD is perfect for the days you find yourself faced with an event that you have no clue how to dress for; it’s the perfect piece to make a statement and look classy, while still ensuring you don’t make the classic mistake of being over-dressed.

With these seven simple staples incorporated into your wardrobe, (and a few snazzy bits thrown in between) you’ll be sure to have built yourself a solid wardrobe for 2017 and perhaps even more years to come.

words | Julia Coelho