NEW ROAD CROSSINGS TO BE INTRODUCED

in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport & Parking Plan two new zebra crossing schemes have been announced.

One will be on Europa Road, from the pavement below Shorthorn Farm Estate on the east of Europa Road, to the western end at the top of South Barrack Road, providing an improved pedestrian and bus stop access route.

The second will be on Rosia Road by Bay View Terraces, crossing north onto the pavement adjacent to the Dockyard. This initiative is greatly needed in the area as it lacks a safe pedestrian route.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, The Hon Paul Balban, said:

“I am delighted to see the introduction of these much needed pedestrian improvements at Europa Road and Rosia Road. This will go a long way in improving safety and the general pedestrian experience especially to the residents of the area. These changes have been implemented as a direct result of the public consultation process as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.”