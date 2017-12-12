New Premises for GBC

GBC to Move into New Purpose-Built Premises at South Jumpers Bastion

In line with its manifesto commitment, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar (HMGoG) has announced the move of the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from its old cramped premises in South Barrack Road into new, purpose-built accommodation at South Jumpers Bastion.

This new building will contain two new large television studios, four radio studios and a voice-over studio, along with all the areas essential for make-up, costumes, props, etc. The whole complex should be ready by the end of 2019 and, indeed, Mr Picardo said that he was already looking forward to being in the new studios for the pre-election debates in the run-up to the 2019 election.

The building will be rented for £300,000 per annum with an option to purchase for £7.5 million.

GBC’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Teuma said that his staff were clearly excited at the prospect of moving into such prestigious and well-equipped accommodation. The Chief Minister said: “When it came into office, this government immediately increased GBC’s annual budget in order to enable it to make the essential switch from analogue to digital broadcasting – and that investment has produced a return in droves. Meanwhile, today’s announcement is clear evidence of that we are investing in GBC’s highly professional staff: a team that is highly valued by our community. GBC is a hugely important asset for this community. Quite simply, it provides a focal point for Gibraltar’s cultural life and I am delighted to announce that, at last, it will have the accommodation to allow it to fulfil that role to the best of its ability.”

