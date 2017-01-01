NEW POWER STATION GENERATING SETS

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority announced the arrival of the six generating sets last month for the new power station aboard the MV Palmerton.

A spokesman said that the arrival of the Generating Sets, each with a generating capacity of approximately 14 Mw, represents another milestone in the new power station project.

Dr John Cortes, Minister for Energy said that the move from the old diesel engines to gas represents a ‘quantum leap’ in power generation efficiency and environmental stewardship.

“The new engines, with their real-time monitoring of emissions, and the technology for clean emissions, will ensure that air quality in Gibraltar is better than it has ever been,” he said.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the introduction of the generating sets was an important day in the calendar of Gibraltar’s power generation revolution.

“We receive the engines that will guarantee the security of supply that we have long craved and which this new power station and LNG terminal will finally deliver during the course of the next year. There is a lot of work still to be done, but the arrival of these generating sets is a huge step in the right direction,” he said.