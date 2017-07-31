NEW INITIATIVE ON BUS ROUTES

since December 2012, the Gibraltar Bus Company has adopted a policy whereby buses stop at all bus stops irrespective of whether there were passengers waiting for the bus or passengers wishing to alight.

As from Tuesday 1st August 2017 some bus stops will become Request Stops – stopping only if there are passengers wishing to alight or board. This initiative aims to make the service provided far more time efficient by reducing unnecessary stops and therefore improving service.

In an effort help the public as much as possible and providing awareness, a banner sticker with the word ‘Request’ will clearly help to identify all these bus stops and bus inspectors will be deployed on board buses informing the public of this new initiative.

Although the scheme goes into effect as from Tuesday 1st August, for a month, bus drivers themselves will be slowing down on the approach to bus stops and stopping in some instances in an effort to familiarize the public with this new system.

For any further questions regarding request stops or any other Gibraltar Bus Company issues please contact them on 200 47622 or info@gibraltarbuscompany.gi

The Government would like to take this opportunity to remind all bus users that the Night Bus operates every Friday and Saturday night between the hours of 9pm and 2am.