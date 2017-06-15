NEW HOURS FOR COMMERCIAL DELIVERIES

T

he Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning, in conjunction with the Ministry of Commerce, have announced that as from today, commercial vehicle access to the Main Street Pedestrianised Area has been reduced. This is in keeping with the recommendations from the STTPP and in light of heightened security measures.

Access to Main Street will only be allowed between 8am and 9:15am (last entry), with the last vehicle exiting by 9:30am, and further access will be permitted between 6pm and 8pm (last entry) with the last vehicle exiting by 8:15pm, Monday to Friday.

The reduction in commercial delivery times will allow better shop front exposure for businesses, improved access through Main Street for pedestrians with prams, pushchairs, wheelchairs and also the early morning cruise liner visitors.

As per STTPP recommendations a system of Loading and Unloading hubs will be implemented within town exclusively for commercial deliveries, controlled by Permits. These newly designated zones will allow businesses to load and unload goods close to Main Street throughout the working day, thereby minimizing any disruption caused daily in our Pedestrianised City Centre. The new scheme will be kept under review.

Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Hon P. Balban said:

“I am delighted to introduce this STTPP initiative, which compliments today’s stringent security climate. By reducing delivery times within the heart of town, it may be possible to improve the environment to users of Main Street helping to showcase our unique commercial Town Centre to the thousands of tourists visiting Gibraltar. As a result, Main Street will be a safer and more attractive place to shop and do business in, and I am grateful to the Chamber and the GFSB for their input in working with us to deliver these changes for the benefit of our community.”

This initiative has been prepared in consultation with the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.