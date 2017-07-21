NEW GNDO PRESIDENT

the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation enters a new era after the announcement last month of Seamus Byrne’s retirement as President. Wendy Garro has been appointed as the new President of the GNDO ensuring to bring forward new ideas and commitments and aiming to keep her predecessors legacy going for many more years to come.

Mrs Garro has been selected as President after serving in the GNDO committee as Vice President and as the National Team’s Captain on many occasions, most recently at the 2015 World Championships in Germany. Wendy is fully committed to the GNDO and looks forward to continuing developing dance and culture both locally and abroad.

The GNDO takes this opportunity to thank Seamus Byrne who after 22 years of voluntary service, has stepped down to further his professional career as the future CEO at Gibraltar Cultural Services. Mr Byrne has always gone over and above his call of duty for the Gibraltar National Team, our dance community and in promoting Gibraltar nationally and internationally through the Arts and Dance, and the GNDO will always be grateful for his dedication to our charity.

President Wendy Garro said:

‘I would like to thank Seamus Byrne for all his support and having placed his trust in me to continue the work of this wonderful Organisation. I am delighted and honoured to have been passed this baton. My first task will be to put together a committee that will work in a neutral capacity for the benefit of our local dancers, irrespective of their dancing environments, and secondly to see the Gibraltar National Team being represented internationally in the world of dance.’

The GNDO will be aiming to organise international dance workshops that will continue to develop and improve Gibraltar’s dance standards in the Autumn. Additionally, it will also be working towards Gibraltar’s participation at World and European events and extending its involvement not only in Performing Arts, but also in other areas of Dance-Sport including street dance and couple dance. The new GNDO committee will be announced shortly. For further information please e-mail gndopress@gmail.com