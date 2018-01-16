New Director for The Hunter Group

Andy & John of the Hunter Group would like to announce & congratulate Dominique Peñalver who has been appointed a Director of the group of companies.

Dominique studied HND Hospitality Management & Brewing Science at Highbury Catering College in Portsmouth before continuing her studies at Bournemouth University with a degree in International Hospitality Management and has now been with the Hunter Group for 13 years.

Andy commented, “Dominique has proven to be an essential part of our expanding business which now employs 115 team members in 8 locations. She has been instrumental in the launching of several new food & beverage outlets, most recently Bistro Point at the University of Gibraltar and is currently leading the roll out of our new Gourmet Catering operation”.

The Hunter Group of businesses, based in the World Trade Center includes O’Reilly’s, The Bridge Bar & Grill, Jury’s Cafe & Wine Bar, Gibraltar Arms, Star Bar, Lord Nelson, Britannia Bar in the Cruise Terminal, Bistro Point & Gourmet Catering.