NEW CHARITY TO WORK WITH CLUBHOUSE

A new charity that aims to support people affected by mental health problems has been working hard over the last year to establish itself and work in partnership with Clubhouse Gibraltar.

A spokesman for Positive Pathways said it seeks to provide job opportunities and experience, as part of Clubhouse Gibraltar Transitional Employment Program, for people who are/have been affected by Mental Health problems.

“We will also support people affected by Mental Health problems, with the opportunities to access education, training courses and attend conferences,” the spokesman said. “Our service will also support people who are dealing/have dealt with Mental Health problems to enable them to work towards independent living.”

The charity will work to decrease the stigma and discrimination faced by people who have dealt with mental health.

“Positive Pathways has been working in partnership with Clubhouse Gibraltar, other mental health charities, local business and the Gibraltar Government,” the spokesman said. “We will explore ways to fund this project and create opportunities for members of our community with Mental Health difficulties who have been unemployed for a lengthy period and feel they want to return to work.”

The charity will support Clubhouse Gibraltar’s Transitional Employment Program (TEP) in offering its members opportunities to work in different sectors of employment. The charity’s current project is within the catering and hospitality sector, by managing the cafeteria at Ocean Views Facility.

Future projects include delivering Mental Health First Aid workshops – an educational course which teaches people how to identify, understand and help a person who may be developing a mental health issue.

“In the same way as we learn physical first aid, Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to recognise those crucial warning signs of mental ill health,” the spokesman said.

If you would like to know more about the charity, call Darryl on 200 68423 or email positivepathwaysgibraltar@gmail.com.