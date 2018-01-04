New British Airways Gatwick-Gibraltar Route

British Airways Announces New London Gatwick-Gibraltar Service

HM Government of Gibraltar welcomes the announcement by British Airways this morning of the launch of a new seasonal route from London Gatwick to Gibraltar. This will commence on Monday 28th May, in time for the peak summer season. The route will operate 6 times weekly, daily except Tuesday, and will run until Saturday 29th September. Over 2,000 additional return seats will be offered per week, with a total of 37,000 seats for the period of operation. This is in addition to the 11 weekly flights from Heathrow during the summer.

Minister for Tourism and Commercial Aviation, the Hon Gilbert Licudi, said: “This is fantastic news for Gibraltar, with much needed capacity left behind by Monarch Airlines being filled up by British Airways. London Gatwick is Gibraltar’s busiest route and these additional weekly services highlight the demand on this route, and will complement the British Airways existing London Heathrow services. This shows British Airways confidence in the Gibraltar market. In addition, with easyJet increasing capacity by upgrading to larger aircraft and the charter services from various UK regional departure points in the UK being offered by Super Break, this will undoubtedly boost the tourism industry as well as providing further vital links to major UK airports to all business and leisure travellers”.

The new British Airways London Gatwick flights are now available to book on www.ba.com.