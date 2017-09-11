NEW AUTOMATED SYSTEM FOR HM CUSTOMS

hM Customs will start to implement the new ASYCUDA World as from Thursday 14th September 2017.

ASYCUDA which stands for ‘Automated System for Customs Data’ is the method used by Customs for the clearance of goods. In line with Government’s environmental ‘green’ policy, the system being introduced is fully electronic and therefore paperless.

In consultation with the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, Customs has been engaged with the local trading sector and a full training programme on the usage of the different modules was undertaken in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Amongst the many benefits of the new system, traders will be able to clear goods and make electronic payments from their own premises without the need to physically attend the Customs offices at the commercial gate.

In order to ensure a smooth transition, businesses will be brought online on a staggered process and companies that have still not registered with Customs on the new system, are strongly urged to do so as soon as possible.

The Business Registration Form can be downloaded from the following link: http://www.hmcustoms.gov.gi/portal/pdf/CUS180X.pdf

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “I welcome the introduction of a system which is at the forefront of Customs technology and which will be of great benefit to local businesses. This will be helpful to all commercial entities in Gibraltar that rely on importations to Gibraltar. I am very pleased to see that the work done by Customs, and in particular by Collector John Rodriguez, is now bearing fruit.”

Any businesses requiring further information are requested to contact Customs on telephone number 20046715.