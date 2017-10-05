NAUTILUS PROJECT LAUNCH #PAWSOFFSTRAWS

The Nautilus Project have just launched their new campaign titled, #PawsOffStraws. The focus of this new initiative is to bring much needed awareness to the detrimental environmental impact plastic straws are having on our oceans and closer to home, the Bay of Gibraltar.

#PawsOffStraws will be running alongside TNP’s #plastic2paper drive which has already seen the project visiting businesses who have made the welcome transition from single use plastic bags to more environmentally friendly options such as paper or cloth bags.

Businesses who swap plastic straws for more sustainable options such as paper or metal, will receive a #PawsOffStraws certificate.

TNP hopes that, with the support of the community, this new campaign will become as popular as #plastictopaper, strongly believing that small sustainable changes in our lifestyles make big positive differences.