First year A level science students from Colegio La Inmaculada invited TNP to a beach clean at El Rinconcillo in Algeciras. The pupils are researching microplastic and will be presenting their findings at a science fair in Jerez, later this year. It was an absolute privilege for TNP to form part of such a great research project. Hundreds of pieces of microplastics were sieved and removed from the beach.