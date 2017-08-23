NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION NOW OPEN

the Photographic competitive exhibition ‘Our Gibraltar’ organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society in collaboration with the Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is currently being held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Steven Linares officially opened the exhibition on Monday 21st August and together with Miss Gibraltar Jodie Garcia presented the awards.

The Prize winners this year are:

1st Prize – £300 No. 143 Karina Sanchez ‘The Hall’

2nd Prize – £200 No.24 David Fothergill ‘Catalan Cottages 2’

3rd Prize – £100 No. 90 Paul Lawford ‘Celebrate Between the Flags ’

4th Prize – £60 No.136 Jasmine Lagares ‘National Laundry’

5th Prize – £40 No.99 Rina Devine ‘Irish Town Balcony’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’:

No. 141 Karina Sanchez ‘Broken’

No. 102 Joassanne Barcelo ‘Our Guardian’

No. 139 Karina Sanchez ‘Slippery Lane’

No. 117 Gerry Fagan ‘Barbary Ape’

No.52 Howard Fuller ‘ ‘Our Song’

No. 62 Arthur Harper ‘Old Catalan Bay Village’

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 22nd August 2017 to Friday 8th September 2017, weekdays from 9.30am to 9.30pm.