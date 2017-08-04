NATIONAL CELEBRATIONS BLESSING AT SEA

T

he Self Determination for Gibraltar Group is pleased to announce that a Boat Procession will be organised as part of the National Celebrations on Thursday 7th September 2017.

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police. The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as a remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea. The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious orientation. Any boat owner interested in taking part should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email: steven.segui@giboxy.gi. Alternatively they can meet at 7pm at Coaling Island on the day.

The procession will commence at 7.30pm and members of the public are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.