MUSEUM LECTURE SERIES: A JOURNEY THROUGH WORLD HERITAGE

The Gibraltar Museum held a free talk as part of a series of lectures last month in collaboration with the Gorham’s Cave Complex and the Gibraltar Scientific Society at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A spokesman for the museum said that Gibraltar’s heritage has been acknowledged internationally for centuries, and with the Gorham’s Cave Complex becoming a World Heritage site in 2016, the Rock has now joined the illustrious UNESCO family made up of 1052 natural and cultural sites.

Speakers Marcello Sanguinetti and Sue Davies took the audience on a journey round the world’s rich heritage through space and time. They also looked at the family that Gibraltar has joined and examined the ‘wondrous but sometimes also fragile World Heritage sites’.

“From the Taj Mahal and the Great Barrier Reef, to the remains at Palmyra, Kathmandu and Machu Picchu, their illustrated talk looked at the many positives for communities in working together to manage our environment sustainably,” the spokesman said, “But culture and heritage can often be the first casualty in changing and challenging times.”