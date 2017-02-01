The Gibraltar Music Festival has evolved into MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, which will be staged at the Victoria Stadium across two days and will feature stand out performances from the UK and international music acts.

MTV UK made the announcement last month of its first-ever partnership with the Gibraltar Government to bring the festival on the 2nd and 3rd September this year.

As part of the agreement, MTV will promote the event across its myriad of social, digital and linear platforms and will film the event for MTV LIVE.

“With its sunny climate and stunning views, Gibraltar is a fantastic location for an outdoor live music event and we’re really looking forward to working with the Government of Gibraltar to showcase what Gibraltar has to offer to our youth audience,” commented Mark Swift, Senior Vice President, Commercial & International Ad Sales, VIMN UK. “We’re confident that with the power of the MTV brand name behind it and the support we’ll provide, MTV presents Gibraltar Calling will be the biggest and best festival in Gibraltar yet.”

Steven Linares, Minister for Culture, was delighted to announce this exciting new development for Gibraltar’s cultural life.

“This fantastic new collaboration with MTV is testament to the festival’s success to date, and promises to take it to the next level,” he said. “I am confident that Gibraltar Music Week will build on the excellent reputation of its precursors and I look forward to working with MTV to deliver this unprecedented event.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that the huge success of the festival has allowed the Rock to go global with the Gibraltar branding associated with this event.

“As a result, we have been able to agree a partnership with a global household brand like MTV in a way that will enable us to promote Gibraltar internationally in an unprecedented manner at this crucial time in our history,” he said.

Tickets go on sale on 1st March. For further information, ticketing and artists please visit www.gibraltarcalling.com.