MTV GIBRALTAR CALLING 2018 – STORMZY, TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB, RAG’N’BONE MAN, THE BOOMTOWN RATS, SISTER SLEDGE & SUZI QUATRO

The first 6 acts have been announced for this year’s MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling music festival, part of the MTV Presents series. The event will take place over Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd September at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar. The Main Stage will be headlined by the one and only Stormzy, whose album Gang Signs & Prayer was the first grime release to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart. In the past month he has picked up two BRIT awards, and the Global Award for Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime. His performance in Gibraltar will be one of only four dates he has booked this summer, making it a very hot ticket. Also on the Main Stage will be newcomer Rag’n’Bone Man, whose single ‘Human’ has had over 460 Million views on YouTube. He can’t wait to visit Gibraltar, stating ‘Big up Gibraltar Calling Festival for putting me on the bill in September, it’s gunna be a banger!’ Rag’n’Bone Man will be joined by Irish indie legends Two Door Cinema Club and rock superstars, whose transatlantic hits include ‘What You Know’ and ‘Something Good Can Work’.

On Friday night the classic stage will celebrate 40 years of Disco with the iconic Sister Sledge belting out classics such as ‘We Are Family’ and ‘Lost In Music’. They are particularly excited to be performing in Gibraltar, stating: ‘We can’t wait to come plant our feet on its shores and get lost in music!!! We treasure the privilege to perform on this wonderland with our friends! Looking forward to seeing you all at the party on the rock!’

Headlining the classic stage on the Saturday night will be 70’s American singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro who reached no. 1 in the UK and other European countries and Australia with her singles ‘Can the Can’ and ‘Devil Gate Drive’. She will be joined by legendary punk band The Boomtown Rats, who’s frontman Bob Geldof founded the “global jukebox” that was Live Aid in 1985. Many more main stage and classic disco acts to be announced.

A number of local bands will perform alongside rock & pop legends throughout the two-day festival. The selected local bands include Angelwings, Hollie April, Dead City Radio, GLOW and Jetstream. Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am delighted that we are now able to announce the first headliners for Gibraltar Calling 2018. The quality of these artists, with both Stormzy and Rag’n’Bone Man both fresh from the Brit Awards, clearly proves that Gibraltar is firmly established as one of Europe’s best summer music festival destinations. At the same time, Gibraltar’s family roots stay strong with the addition of Sister Sledge to the line-up. As the festival continues its media partnership with MTV I look forward to another fantastic two days of internationally-acclaimed music right here on the Rock.’

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “After the success of last year’s Gibraltar Calling, I am delighted to continue HMGoG’s partnership with Neon Angel, and MTV – as part of the MTV Presents series. Today we are announcing only a few of the many international and local acts that will showcase in Gibraltar next September. I am confident that this year’s festival will be yet another outstanding success enjoyed by many locals and visitors from abroad.” Minister Linares acknowledged the concern regarding the festival dates, stating that they were dictated by the GFA, UEFA and FIFA regarding the sale of The Victoria Stadium; a move which has consequences, but hopefully “positive ones” as home games will be played at home. Mr Linares expressed: “This is a great outcome as we get to celebrate National Day, and then celebrate Music.”

Official Club MTV after-parties will take place on both the 21st & 22nd September at DUSK nightclub in Ocean Village. A limited number of early bird tickets are available from £75 at www.gibraltarcalling.com