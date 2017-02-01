The Gibraltar Government has announced plans to make more beds available for elderly residents at Mount Alvernia.

The retirement facility is currently undergoing a refurbishment programme that will create additional space for 24 more beds by relocating staff facilities and administration areas within the buildings. Local contractor GJBS has been commissioned to carry out the works.

“In keeping with our ethos of care for the vulnerable sectors of the community, the Government is always looking at ways in which to improve and develop the services we provide to elderly citizens,” Neil Costa Minister for Health and Care Service said. “There is always a surge in hospital admissions during the winter months and we are determined to tackle it decisively by providing new resources and extra facilities. The Mount Alvernia refurbishment project is an excellent initiative, which, when completed, will release bed space at St Bernard’s Hospital.”

The increased capacity at Mount Alvernia is in addition to the 52 beds that will be made available at the Dementia Residential Home, due to open this quarter.